Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.56.

CAT stock opened at $396.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.51 and a 200 day moving average of $348.44. The firm has a market cap of $193.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $401.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

