Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 281,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,075. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $80.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

