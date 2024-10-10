Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 602 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:MSM opened at $81.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

