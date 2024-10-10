Kelly Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Kelly Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kelly Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,098,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,755,000 after acquiring an additional 982,341 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,333,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,163,000 after acquiring an additional 860,698 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 481,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 236,257 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,108,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,328,000.

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.08 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

