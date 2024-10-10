Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 6,828 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,988 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 66,152 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $52,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,379,870 shares of company stock valued at $121,942,706. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.41.

Get Our Latest Report on BBY

Best Buy Stock Up 0.3 %

BBY stock opened at $98.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average of $85.33.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.