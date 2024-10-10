Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

