Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 93,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,164 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 223,537 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,840,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,505,000 after buying an additional 662,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.