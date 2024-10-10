Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 597,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,799,000 after acquiring an additional 49,630 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 50,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Granite FO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $161.86 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.95.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

