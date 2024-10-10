Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after purchasing an additional 911,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,059,000 after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.6 %

BLDR stock opened at $194.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.19. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

