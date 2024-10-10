GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 815 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 11.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 207,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $427,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.72. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.56, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,505 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

