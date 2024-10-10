GAMMA Investing LLC Has $353,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

FDS stock opened at $455.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.