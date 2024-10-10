Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 2,875 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,743,153.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.95.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $161.86 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

