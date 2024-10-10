Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 538.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Humana by 11,647.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after buying an additional 774,085 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,813,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 255.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,241,000 after acquiring an additional 446,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners cut shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.86.

Humana Price Performance

HUM opened at $245.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.88. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

