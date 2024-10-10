O Connor Financial Group LLC Makes New $712,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJULFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UJUL. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS UJUL opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

