iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,109 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.67% of iShares MBS ETF worth $228,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 333,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,461,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,756 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.89. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

