O Connor Financial Group LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

O Connor Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. American Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $198.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $202.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
