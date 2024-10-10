O Connor Financial Group LLC Sells 931 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O Connor Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $284.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $426.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $284.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.