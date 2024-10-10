Cwm LLC Acquires 55,014 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,678,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,014 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $167,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,182,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,182,000 after buying an additional 309,915 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $24,479,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 537,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,435,000 after acquiring an additional 228,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,996,000.

BILS opened at $99.24 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average is $99.25.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

