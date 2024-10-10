Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,424 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 4.74% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $37,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brightwater Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 218.8% during the third quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $904,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 224,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

XSVM opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $766.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

