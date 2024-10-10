Cwm LLC Has $341.77 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,632 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cwm LLC owned approximately 7.85% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $341,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 636.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,795 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,922,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 222,211 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,597,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 447,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,718,000 after acquiring an additional 200,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.