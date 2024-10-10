O Connor Financial Group LLC Sells 4,591 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

O Connor Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF comprises about 4.6% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned 3.53% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPLC. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 50,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $44.14.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.