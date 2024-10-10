Cwm LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,832,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,413 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $109,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.16. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

