Kelly Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 420,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,796,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.4% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 135,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

MRK opened at $110.42 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

