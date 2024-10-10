Systrade AG Has $14.79 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Systrade AG boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 485,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up about 30.8% of Systrade AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Systrade AG’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $14,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in UBS Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.