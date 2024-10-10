Propel (TSE:PRL) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to “Strong-Buy”

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Propel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Propel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of Propel stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. Propel has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. Propel had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Analysts expect that Propel will post 5.2716469 EPS for the current year.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

