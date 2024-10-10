Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Shares Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $159.24 and last traded at $159.54. Approximately 856,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,685,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

