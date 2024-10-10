SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Glj Research

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Glj Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $130.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 90.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

