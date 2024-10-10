Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) is Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Main Street Capital comprises approximately 1.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $702,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Main Street Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Main Street Capital by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $52.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 87.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 7.66%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MAIN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAIN

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.