Systrade AG Takes Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Systrade AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Valaris comprises about 2.3% of Systrade AG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Valaris by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of VAL opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $68.44. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valaris

In other Valaris news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,237.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,450,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,118.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,237.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,246 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Valaris



Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

