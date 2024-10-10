Kelly Financial Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Kelly Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,462,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3,631.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,744,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWL stock opened at $141.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $99.37 and a 1 year high of $141.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

