MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,375,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,892 shares during the quarter. MultiSensor AI accounts for about 1.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 24.34% of MultiSensor AI worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSAI. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MultiSensor AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in MultiSensor AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MSAI stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

MultiSensor AI ( NASDAQ:MSAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

