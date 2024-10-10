Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Performance

NYSE SPMC opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.73.

In other Sound Point Meridian Capital news, Chairman Stephen Ketchum purchased 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $145,787.40. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the second quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the second quarter valued at $2,860,000.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

