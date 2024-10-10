Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after buying an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199,696 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $980,210,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $122.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

