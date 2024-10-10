Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $16.09 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Capital Southwest makes up 2.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 1.39% of Capital Southwest worth $16,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 25.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,059,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,635,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 157,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,051 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $2,391,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth $1,937,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth $1,775,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.31 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 38.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.17%.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

