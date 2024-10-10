Kelly Financial Services LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 103.9% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

SPMO stock opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.60. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.