TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” at Veritas

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Veritas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

TC Energy stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,159,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TC Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 278,886 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $111,587,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TC Energy by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in TC Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,302,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,355,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

