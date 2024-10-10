Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,812 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 37,202 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.76.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

