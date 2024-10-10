Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $126.29 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $130.67 to $126.29 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNI. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $119.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.59.

CNI opened at $113.97 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.47 and a 200-day moving average of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 563.8% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

