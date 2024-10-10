Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 875 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

