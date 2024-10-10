Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Position Raised by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,791 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $17,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

