TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $119.33 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $119.33 million and $13.35 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00042627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013022 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000095 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,556,287 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,262,547 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terraclassic.co.uk.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

