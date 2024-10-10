Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BSET stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $129.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.69. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Belk bought 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $48,856.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,296.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,651. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Featured Articles

