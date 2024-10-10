Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 2% After Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $460.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $402.00 and last traded at $400.36. 406,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,248,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.54.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

