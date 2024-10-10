Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 2% After Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $460.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $402.00 and last traded at $400.36. 406,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,248,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.54.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks
Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks
Institutional Trading of Arista Networks
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.09.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Oversold: Seize the Opportunity
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stryker’s Acquisition Spree: Double-Digit Growth on the Horizon
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Carnival Has Analysts Going Wild: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.