IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report released on Monday, October 7th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q3 2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.14 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $474.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.94 and a 200-day moving average of $494.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,418,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

