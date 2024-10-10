NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.81 and last traded at $81.26. 3,167,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,836,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. The firm has a market cap of $165.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,457,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 41,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

