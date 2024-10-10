United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $130.50 and last traded at $130.81. Approximately 461,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,224,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 331,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,194,000 after buying an additional 95,743 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,184,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 606.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

