Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $37.42 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,708 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 5.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $37,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $101,424,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,871,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,988,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $424.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $426.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

