Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at RODMAN&RENSHAW

RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.71.

KYTX stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $35.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 69.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

