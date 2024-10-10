Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) announced on October 10, 2024, the release of its preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The full details of the financial report can be found in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information shared in this report on Form 8-K falls under Item 2.02, detailing the Results of Operations and Financial Conditions. It is to be considered “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and will be incorporated by reference into any future filings by the Company.

In the report, there are forward-looking statements that express the Company’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, and outlook regarding various aspects including revenue projections for the third quarter of 2024 and potential financial impacts such as impairments, write downs, and charges. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the projections made.

Factors that might lead to such differences include adjustments to the preliminary financial performance data due to closing review processes, the influence of geopolitical and macroeconomic events on business operations, challenges linked to product development and commercialization, plans for business growth, and strategic changes within the company.

Bionano Genomics aims to manage costs effectively and secure additional financing as needed to support its strategic plans and commercial efforts, ensuring the continuity of its operations. The Company also addresses Nasdaq Listing Rules compliance and the potential pursuit of strategic alternatives in the future.

Interested parties are advised that all forward-looking statements provided in this report are based on management’s assessments and are set as per the date of publication without obligations for updates afterwards. These statements are subject to change based on actual outcomes or revised expectations.

For further information, including financial statements and relevant exhibits, refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The press release accompanying the report can be accessed directly under Exhibit 99.1, dated October 10, 2024. Additionally, an Inline XBRL for the cover page of this Current Report on Form 8-K has also been provided as Exhibit 104.

The report has been signed on behalf of Bionano Genomics, Inc. by R. Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., the President, Chief Executive Officer, and Principal Executive and Financial Officer, on October 10, 2024.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

