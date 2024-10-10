Morton Capital Management LLC CA Purchases 1,449 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.3% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 102,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,320 shares of company stock worth $164,762,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $176.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.15. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

